Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CFG. Truist Financial cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised Citizens Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. The firm moved its midcap bank industry view from Attractive to In-line, saying “higher and faster than expected” tariffs raise recession risks, will weigh on loan growth and in-turn, forward earnings and multiples. The group is “cheap,” but weaker for longer loan growth and inverted yield curve limit upside catalysts. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $48.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $49.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.05 and a 200 day moving average of $42.42.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 8,851 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 425.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

