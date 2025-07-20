Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Clarivate PLC (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.31, but opened at $4.22. Clarivate shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 286,342 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Friday. They set a "hold" rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Clarivate from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clarivate presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Clarivate Stock Down 1.9%

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 26.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $593.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clarivate PLC will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clarivate

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,271,103 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,096.59. This represents a 7.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 23.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clarivate

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 2.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 108,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Clarivate by 7.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its position in Clarivate by 156.6% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Clarivate by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

