Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Cut to $134.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on Clorox and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Clorox from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Clorox Trading Down 0.8%

CLX stock opened at $128.28 on Thursday. Clorox has a 1-year low of $117.35 and a 1-year high of $171.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.36 and its 200-day moving average is $141.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). Clorox had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 324.23%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.57 per share, with a total value of $546,280.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,280. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,573,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,135,000 after acquiring an additional 65,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,098,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,925,000 after purchasing an additional 69,969 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Clorox by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,344,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $259,041,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Clorox by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,528,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,133,000 after purchasing an additional 34,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

