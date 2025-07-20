Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Insider Sells $4,889,225.88 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $4,889,225.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,445.20. This trade represents a 80.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 15th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.80, for a total transaction of $4,687,174.80.

On Thursday, June 5th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total transaction of $4,395,123.81.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,642 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $4,436,066.00.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.72, for a total transaction of $4,018,300.80.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,098 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.83, for a total value of $5,504,419.34.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $196.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -855.52 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.26 and a fifty-two week high of $198.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $479.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.49 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NET. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Cloudflare from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,188.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 213.4% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 115.4% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

