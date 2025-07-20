COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.70, but opened at $9.24. COSCO SHIPPING shares last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 355 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th.

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Up 0.5%

COSCO SHIPPING Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.5456 per share. This is a positive change from COSCO SHIPPING’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.88%.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

