Coty (NYSE:COTY) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,759 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Coty were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Coty alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Coty by 140.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coty by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Impact Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the first quarter worth $61,000. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Coty stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53. Coty has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Coty will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on COTY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.65 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Coty

Coty Profile

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.