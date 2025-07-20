Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 76.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,568 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRGY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Crescent Energy by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,749,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,831 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Crescent Energy by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,700,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,084 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Crescent Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,435,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,057,000 after acquiring an additional 173,832 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Crescent Energy by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,767,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,651,000 after acquiring an additional 856,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Crescent Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,933,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,469,000 after acquiring an additional 129,804 shares during the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CRGY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Crescent Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CRGY opened at $8.72 on Friday. Crescent Energy Company has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. Crescent Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $950.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Energy Company will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is currently -106.67%.

Crescent Energy Profile

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

