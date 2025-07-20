Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Position Increased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $750,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 45,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 97,483 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $3,141,877.09. Following the sale, the insider owned 99,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,749.99. The trade was a 49.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CRNX opened at $31.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.71. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $62.53.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.93) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

