Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.47% from the company’s previous close.

Get Crown alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Crown from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Crown from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Crown

Crown Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE CCK opened at $106.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.63. Crown has a 12 month low of $75.98 and a 12 month high of $109.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. Crown had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Crown will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $211,743.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,345. This trade represents a 32.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 7,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $679,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 135,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,096,358. This trade represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 47.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 45.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 161.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Crown by 74.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.