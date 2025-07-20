Crown (NYSE:CCK) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Crown from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Crown from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.45.

Crown Price Performance

CCK stock opened at $106.31 on Friday. Crown has a 1 year low of $75.98 and a 1 year high of $109.48. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.07 and a 200 day moving average of $92.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 26.98%. Crown’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 2,130 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $211,743.30. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,345. The trade was a 32.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 7,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 135,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,096,358. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Further Reading

