Cwm LLC Acquires 166,012 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 196.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,012 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.06% of Newell Brands worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 146,542.9% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258 shares during the period. Finally, Seeds Investor LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NWL shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $5.60 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.54.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.46%.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

