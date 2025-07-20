Cwm LLC Buys 1,880 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $49.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.56.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

