Cwm LLC Buys 2,268 Shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after buying an additional 31,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 930,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,518,000 after buying an additional 63,104 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 141,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of BATS FLQL opened at $63.89 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $64.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.95.

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

