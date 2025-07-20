Cwm LLC Buys 255 Shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Labcorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Labcorp by 88.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Labcorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Labcorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Labcorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Labcorp from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Labcorp from $284.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Labcorp from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Labcorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.08.

Insider Activity at Labcorp

In other Labcorp news, EVP Brian J. Caveney sold 2,000 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $494,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,426,549. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 500 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,990. This represents a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,834 shares of company stock worth $2,928,714 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Labcorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $243.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.76. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.98 and a fifty-two week high of $265.72.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.11. Labcorp had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.29%.

Labcorp Company Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

