Cwm LLC Grows Stake in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 156.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,582 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Bruker by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,193,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,294 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Bruker by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,410,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,599,000 after purchasing an additional 383,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,081,000 after purchasing an additional 20,273 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Bruker by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,961,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,102 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Bruker by 484.1% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,714,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,569 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRKR shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Bruker from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Bruker from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bruker from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup cut Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Bruker from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Bruker Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.98, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bruker Corporation has a twelve month low of $34.10 and a twelve month high of $72.94.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $801.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.83 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Insider Activity at Bruker

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien bought 2,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.36 per share, for a total transaction of $100,042.88. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 38,462,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,408,879.56. This trade represents a 0.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Articles

