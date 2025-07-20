Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 29,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 45,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $577,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNF. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE FNF opened at $54.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.76. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $66.72.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.35). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.