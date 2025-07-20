Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fonville Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $123.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $131.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.61.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

