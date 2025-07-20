Cwm LLC Grows Stock Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN – Free Report) by 9,251.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,560 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $66,059,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,448,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,757,000 after buying an additional 533,429 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 795,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,643,000 after purchasing an additional 503,239 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 355.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,043,000 after purchasing an additional 386,104 shares during the period. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $9,104,000.

Shares of XTEN opened at $45.22 on Friday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $50.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average is $45.53.

The BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of ten years. XTEN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

