Cwm LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 57.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $69,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UAL. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on United Airlines from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on United Airlines from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 target price on United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.64.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $92.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.70. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

