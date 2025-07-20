Cwm LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.65% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth about $2,573,000. Riggs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 32,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAPR opened at $29.13 on Friday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.01.

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

