Cwm LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TCAF opened at $35.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.36. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.91. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.05.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.