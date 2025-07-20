Cwm LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 451.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance during the 4th quarter valued at $186,255,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance by 1,127.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 426,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,971,000 after buying an additional 392,213 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Reliance by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,709,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,886,000 after buying an additional 319,576 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance by 33,792.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,542,000 after buying an additional 278,110 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Reliance by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,382,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,364,000 after buying an additional 185,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $336.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $311.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. Reliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.07 and a 12-month high of $336.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Reliance Announces Dividend

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.11. Reliance had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.30 EPS. Reliance’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

