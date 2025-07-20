Cwm LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 14,660 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $1,451,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,953. The trade was a 51.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 6,380 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $627,154.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,754.60. This trade represents a 96.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,910,586 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $96.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.21. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.99 and a 52 week high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 50.64%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Cowen lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Church & Dwight from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.44.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

