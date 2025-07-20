Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 192.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,383 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Ventas by 175.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VTR opened at $65.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.87. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.79 and a fifty-two week high of $71.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.45.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 581.82%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

In related news, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,509,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 116,650 shares in the company, valued at $7,492,429.50. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 168,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $11,001,264.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 168,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,004,271.04. The trade was a 49.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 314,095 shares of company stock valued at $20,460,099. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

