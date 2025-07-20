Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 180.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,702,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,811,299,000 after purchasing an additional 50,538 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,227,669 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $602,005,000 after buying an additional 310,257 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,916,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $517,917,000 after buying an additional 578,295 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,861,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $502,960,000 after buying an additional 55,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,673,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,321,000 after buying an additional 841,276 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MANH shares. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.56.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $202.05 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.81 and a 52-week high of $312.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.57 and a 200 day moving average of $195.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

