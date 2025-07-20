Cwm LLC Lowers Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,018,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PAG. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of PAG opened at $165.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.95. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.05 and a fifty-two week high of $186.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Penske Automotive Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total value of $527,701.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 36,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,040,999.20. This represents a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $247,147.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,044 shares of company stock worth $13,257,948 over the last ninety days. 51.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.