Cwm LLC Raises Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 186.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,894 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 1,487.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 80.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 662.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 188.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 267.5% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of WU opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $13.12.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Western Union had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 77.19%. The business had revenue of $983.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.69%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.07%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

