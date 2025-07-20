Cwm LLC Sells 1,335 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 744.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total transaction of $86,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $1,431,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,508 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,670 over the last ninety days. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

HLI stock opened at $196.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.83. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.99 and a 1 year high of $198.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.51.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $666.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.25 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $185.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $192.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.40.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

