Cwm LLC Sells 674 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 76.7% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 32,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 14,150 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $66,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Loop Capital set a $176.00 target price on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.80.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $120.22 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.87 and a one year high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.76 and a 200-day moving average of $115.65. The company has a market cap of $286.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.21.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

