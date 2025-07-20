Cwm LLC Trims Holdings in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 11.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $127.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. Northern Trust Corporation has a 1 year low of $80.81 and a 1 year high of $133.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.18 and its 200 day moving average is $106.23.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 13.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTRS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Northern Trust from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

Insider Activity

In other Northern Trust news, insider Teresa Parker sold 6,467 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $650,709.54. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 79,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,988,322.42. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Clive Bellows sold 3,300 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $329,835.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,163.20. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,772 shares of company stock worth $981,069 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

