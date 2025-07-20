D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.24, but opened at $18.85. D-Wave Quantum shares last traded at $18.52, with a volume of 8,169,879 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QBTS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Williams Trading set a $20.00 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 20.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 1.40.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative net margin of 617.84% and a negative return on equity of 227.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other D-Wave Quantum news, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 845,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $14,378,821.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,866,412 shares in the company, valued at $48,729,004. This represents a 22.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rohit Ghai sold 43,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $731,085.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 57,778 shares in the company, valued at $970,670.40. This represents a 42.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,636,796 shares of company stock worth $27,872,091 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QBTS. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the second quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 227.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 133.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

