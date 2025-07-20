Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 64,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the previous session’s volume of 24,490 shares.The stock last traded at $32.65 and had previously closed at $33.31.

Daiwa House Industry Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.87 and its 200 day moving average is $33.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.49.

Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $10.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion.

About Daiwa House Industry

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots.

