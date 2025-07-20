Daniel A. Simkowitz Sells 29,000 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $4,092,770.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 399,105 shares in the company, valued at $56,325,688.65. This trade represents a 6.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $140.80 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $90.94 and a 12 month high of $145.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $16.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.43%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. EWA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.4% during the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 81,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $405,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 48.9% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.2% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.25.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

