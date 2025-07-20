Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $155.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on DELL. KeyCorp began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.06.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $131.08 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $147.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $10,803,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 56,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,682,322.18. This represents a 61.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $78,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 960,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,158,310. The trade was a 39.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,897,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,909,812. 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

