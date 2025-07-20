Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its position in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,089 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,682,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,640,727,000 after buying an additional 5,465,692 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,236,000 after buying an additional 3,114,656 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Devon Energy by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,371,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $175,810,000 after buying an additional 3,090,585 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,461,719 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $309,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,473 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 530.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,067,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,436 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Devon Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Siebert Williams Shank increased their target price on Devon Energy from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Devon Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

NYSE:DVN opened at $32.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.55. Devon Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $47.51. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.87%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

