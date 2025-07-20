Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.02 and last traded at $48.02, with a volume of 13835 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.97.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFSD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 21,966 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $839,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

