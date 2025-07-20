Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.73 and last traded at $36.64, with a volume of 18831 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.54.

The company has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $108,000.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

