Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.69 and last traded at $29.63, with a volume of 6304 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.57.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFAX. Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 354,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. FMB Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMB Wealth Management now owns 408,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after acquiring an additional 36,662 shares in the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2,249.6% during the second quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 524,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,375,000 after acquiring an additional 501,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 66.5% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.