Dividend Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 18th

Chevron, UnitedHealth Group, Exxon Mobil, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, PepsiCo, and Johnson & Johnson are the seven Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that distribute a portion of their profits to shareholders, usually in the form of regular cash payments called dividends. These stocks appeal to income-seeking investors because they provide a steady cash flow and often signal a company’s financial stability and commitment to returning value to its owners. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

CVX stock traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.73. The stock had a trading volume of 25,440,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,459,080. The firm has a market cap of $258.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Chevron has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.61.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH stock traded down $5.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $282.69. The stock had a trading volume of 10,995,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,786,021. The firm has a market cap of $256.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $248.88 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $306.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $434.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE XOM traded down $3.85 on Friday, hitting $107.81. 21,653,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,811,060. The company has a market cap of $464.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.50. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.65 and a 200-day moving average of $108.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

NASDAQ TSLL traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $12.40. 124,189,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,741,714. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average of $14.85.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $18.77. 71,340,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,240,154. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average of $29.30.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $143.89. 7,527,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,204,443. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.97 and a 200-day moving average of $141.24. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $180.91. The company has a market cap of $197.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,486,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,130,058. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $169.99. The company has a market capitalization of $394.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.26.

