Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,450,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,360,000 after acquiring an additional 163,368 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,920,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,461,000 after purchasing an additional 533,920 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,753,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,819 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,940,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 382.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,524,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Dollar Tree stock opened at $110.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.49 and a 1 year high of $111.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.56.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar Tree

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other news, CMO Richard L. Mcneely sold 21,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,989,480.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 50,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,645.78. This trade represents a 29.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.