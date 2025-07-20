Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the previous session’s volume of 1,500 shares.The stock last traded at $16.00 and had previously closed at $15.79.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Dunelm Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on DNLMY
Dunelm Group Stock Up 1.3%
About Dunelm Group
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid’s bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dunelm Group
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- PepsiCo Bottomed Out—Time to Chugalug This Blue-Chip Buy?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Is J.B. Hunt Stock a Sleeping Giant Heading Into 2026?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- These 3 Rare Earth Stocks Are Surging Alongside MP Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.