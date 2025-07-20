Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the previous session’s volume of 1,500 shares.The stock last traded at $16.00 and had previously closed at $15.79.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Dunelm Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid’s bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

