Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 652.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,510 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth $1,688,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth $417,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros
In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 159,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $10,641,352.28. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,940,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,647,170.90. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 722,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $48,300,235.62. Following the sale, the chairman owned 1,940,245 shares in the company, valued at $129,647,170.90. The trade was a 27.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,465,214 shares of company stock worth $237,721,138 over the last quarter. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Report on Dutch Bros
Dutch Bros Stock Up 1.5%
Shares of BROS opened at $64.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.65. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $86.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $355.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.30 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Dutch Bros’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
About Dutch Bros
Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dutch Bros
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- PepsiCo Bottomed Out—Time to Chugalug This Blue-Chip Buy?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Is J.B. Hunt Stock a Sleeping Giant Heading Into 2026?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- These 3 Rare Earth Stocks Are Surging Alongside MP Materials
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.