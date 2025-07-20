Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XHB. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 794.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 463.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB opened at $101.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.57. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $84.48 and a 1-year high of $126.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.32.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

