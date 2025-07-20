Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 1,085 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 109.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $448.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $403.34. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $450.00.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

