Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 18,639 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 238.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,639 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THS. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,328.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp purchased 124,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $2,726,552.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,040,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,135,646.05. The trade was a 2.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Oakland purchased 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.46 per share, with a total value of $100,003.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 369,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,929,920.66. The trade was a 1.28% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 147,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,741 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

THS stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.78 and a beta of 0.25. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.66 million. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

