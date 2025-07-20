Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys New Stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 18,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 296.9% in the 4th quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,600,000 after buying an additional 1,870,094 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,564,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,752,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,780,000 after buying an additional 1,062,136 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,556,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,544,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Shares of CYTK opened at $37.23 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $61.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Cytokinetics’s revenue was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CYTK shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.92.

View Our Latest Report on Cytokinetics

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,454 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $43,227.42. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,952.30. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $190,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 393,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,070.20. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,751 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,761 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cytokinetics Profile

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.