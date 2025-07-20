Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 1,798 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $1,802,393,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 29,289.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,053,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $814,416,000 after buying an additional 3,043,173 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,025,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,329,919,000 after buying an additional 2,777,657 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,525,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,440,424,000 after buying an additional 1,734,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,465,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $764,947,000 after buying an additional 968,444 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.28, for a total value of $15,943,075.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 647,171,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,736,415,941.92. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,116,990 shares of company stock valued at $256,892,992 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $227.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.87. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.74 and a 52 week high of $276.49. The company has a market capitalization of $257.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Arete Research upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Scotiabank upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.12.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

