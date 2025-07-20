Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 4,437 Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 23.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 182,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,108,000 after acquiring an additional 35,071 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $466,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 33.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $234.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.27.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $126.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.50, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $123.00 and a one year high of $225.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.45.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $201.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.89 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,046 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,360. This trade represents a 1.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

