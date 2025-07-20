Edgestream Partners L.P. Cuts Position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 39.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in RTX were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,973,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,075,000 after buying an additional 936,953 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 17.7% during the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 279,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,980,000 after buying an additional 41,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 390,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,741,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RTX from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Benchmark upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.28.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,959.56. This trade represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the sale, the vice president owned 9,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Stock Up 0.1%

RTX opened at $151.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $102.62 and a 1-year high of $152.85. The company has a market capitalization of $202.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.59.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 79.77%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

