Edgestream Partners L.P. Cuts Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.4%

DIA stock opened at $443.26 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $366.32 and a twelve month high of $451.55. The company has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $430.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $425.12.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

